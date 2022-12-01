Ripple Unlocks 900M XRP From Escrow After A 2 Month Pause

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple Unlocks 900M XRP From Escrow After A 2 Month Pause

Ammara - TheCryptoBasic
2022-12-01 05:18
Ripple resumes monthly XRP unlock.
Ripple today resumed its monthly XRP escrow unlocks after an unexplained two month break.
Per tweets from the crypto blockchain tracker, Whale Alert, the payments firm unlocked 900 million XRP in two transactions. Notably, Ripple released 400 million XRP in the first transaction and 500 million in the second.
It is the first time Ripple has released XRP in escrow since September. The firm unexplainably failed to do so in October and November. Instead, in November, it uncharacteristically locked 1.2 billion XRP in escrow without first releasing any tokens.
At one point, it bears mentioning that Ripple held 55 billion XRP, about 55% of all XRP. To quell investor fears that the company could one day dump all of this XRP on the market, effectively rugging the project and tanking the value, Ripple placed this holding in 55 time-based escrow accounts, each holding 1 billion XRP. The move ensured that the supply of XRP grew and a steady and predictable rate. In addition, from this released sum, Ripple provided liquidity for the users of its On-Demand Liquidity service and bought back the rest to lock up in escrow again.
Usually, after each escrow unlocks, the firm buys back and locks up around 800 million XRP not needed by ODL partners. The reason for the pause in October and November remains unknown. However, it is worth noting that as part of its Q3 report, Ripple said it owned less than 50% of the XRP supply for the first time in its history, citing increased adoption.
It bears mentioning that demand for the Ripple ODL service has grown exponentially, so the need for XRP liquidity should rise in tandem. According to a recent report, it now serves about 40 pay-out markets representing approximately 90% of the FX markets.
Notably, at inception, the Ripple escrow unlocks faced a lot of resistance as it placed sell pressure on the asset price. However, the latest unlock appears to have had little impact as people understand the process more. XRP is trading at the $0.4021 price point, down only 0.04% in the last 24 hours, with a circulating supply of 50.29 billion XRP.
View full text