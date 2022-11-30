Uniswap Launches NFT Trading, $5 Million Airdrop Available for Claim

The decentralized exchange Uniswap enabled NFT trading on its platform by listing digital collectibles a part of leading marketplaces, such as OpenSea, LooksRare, Sudoswap, and more.

The initiative comes a few months after Uniswap acquired the NFT aggregator Genie.

The DEX revealed that as of today (November 30), its users could trade a variety of non-fungible tokens across major marketplaces.

It also vowed to airdrop $5 million worth of USDC to previous clients of the NFT aggregator Genie and will provide gas discounts to the first 22,000 buyers.

1/ NFTs are officially live on Uniswap!! Starting today, you can trade NFTs across major marketplaces to find more listings and better prices. We’re also airdropping ~$5M USDC to historical Genie users & offering gas rebates to the first 22,000 buyers. pic.twitter.com/OZXCydXydD — Uniswap Labs (@Uniswap) November 30, 2022

“Our latest Universal Router smart contract can save you up to 15% on gas costs compared to other NFT aggregators, saving our users tens of thousands of gas units over other marketplaces,” Uniswap outlined.

The decentralized exchange purchased Genie this summer, aiming to expand its products to include both ERC-20 tokens and NFTs.

Uniswap explained that each individual who completed more than one transaction on Genie before a snapshot taken in April 2022 will receive $300 worth of the stablecoin, while people holding a Genie: Genesis NFT will get $1,000 in USDC.

“Users are eligible for both tiers and can claim their airdrop in USDC on app.uniswap.org for the next 12 months. Connect your wallet and click the wallet dropdown in the top right. If you’re eligible for the airdrop, there will be an option to claim it,” Uniswap specified.

