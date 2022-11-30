Broker-Dealer INX Digital Bids to Purchase Voyager Assets

Broker-dealer and crypto trading platform INX Digital (QTCQB: INXDF) has entered the bidding contest for the assets of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital, announcing a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) Wednesday morning.

The firm joins various other suitors, including Binance, whom CoinDesk reported earlier this month was preparing to bid for the lending platform. CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao subsequently confirmed this.

Voyager's July bankruptcy filing in the U.S. Southern District Court of New York was quickly followed by a bidding war for its assets. FTX won that battle, but the bidding reopened following that exchange's own bankruptcy two weeks ago.

INX unveiled its INX One platform in September, intended to allow trading of cryptocurrencies as well as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-registered security tokens.

Last year, INX became the first company to complete a security token offering registered with SEC, which raised $85 million from over 7,000 investors.