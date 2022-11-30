BlackRock CEO Says Firm Had Invested $24 Million in FTX: Reuters

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink specified that the asset management giant had invested $24 million in FTX before its collapse, according to Reuters. Fink was speaking at the New York Times Dealbook conference on Wednesday.

Fink also said it looked like there were misbehaviors in FTX, but would not speculate on whether BlackRock and venture capital firm Sequoia, which had invested $213.5 million in FTX and has since marked that amount down to zero, had been misled by FTX, Reuters reported.

FTX owes its top 50 creditors more than $3 billion and has an estimated 1 million creditors in total.