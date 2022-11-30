Bitcoin Custody Firm Casa to Add Ethereum Support

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Custody Firm Casa to Add Ethereum Support

Frederick Munawa - CoinDesk
2022-11-30 14:00
Casa, a popular Bitcoin self-custody firm, is adding Ethereum support to its platform in what some may consider an unlikely move. An overhauled version of the Casa app will launch in January, according to the firm.
Although the company's original CEO and co-founder, Jeremy Welch, had floated the idea of onboarding multiple cryptocurrencies early in the firm's history, some people consider Casa to be a purely Bitcoin company. This may have to do with the popularity of the firm’s CTO and co-founder, Jameson Lopp, an outspoken cypherpunk and Bitcoin advocate with nearly half a million Twitter followers.
Regardless of the public perception, come January, Casa will not only support Ethereum's native cryptocurrency, ether (ETH), but will also be easier to use, thanks to user experience improvements that will be part of the platform overhaul, according to a release provided to CoinDesk.
“Casa will soon debut a refreshed app, with an enhanced look and feel that will improve members’ experience. Following that, Casa will introduce Ethereum storage, as well as new membership plans,” the release said.
The app works by leveraging crypto’s multisignature, or “multisig” functionality. Multisig is when a user needs more than one signature to spend crypto funds. A user holding bitcoin (BTC) in a Casa wallet for example, could use a “2-of-3” multisig, meaning, three private keys exist, but only two are required to spend funds. If the user loses one key, they can still access their funds with the remaining two (one of which is entrusted to and securely stored by Casa).
“You have multiple keys protecting one pool of bitcoin or ether. That means if you lose one key, you don't lose all of your money,” current Casa CEO, Nick Neuman, told CoinDesk in an interview. “So you actually have some resilience and redundancy that provides significantly more security, and you don't have these stories of people losing their life savings.”

Crypto custody for 'everything important'

Indeed, cryptocurrency exchange, FTX’s swift collapse earlier this month saw many retail investors, including former FTX employees, lose their financial nest eggs. The implosion reinvigorated the “not your keys, not your coins” mantra (meaning, control of crypto assets requires control of the assets’ private keys) and appears to have brought self-custody solutions to the forefront.
“The recent failure of FTX – and ensuing catastrophic loss of customer funds – highlights the critical importance of people having a simple and secure way to hold their own private keys,” said Lopp. “Self-custody is the only way to prove ownership and control of your digital assets.”
What of Lopp’s strong ties to the Bitcoin community and the image of Casa (at least to some) as a “Bitcoin only” platform? Will onboarding Ethereum tarnish that image and trigger an exodus of so-called “Bitcoin maximalists” from Casa’s customer base? Neuman doesn't think so.
“Ethereum has been our most frequent customer request for the last couple of years, and so am I concerned that it will damage our brand or business? No, because we've been listening to our customers,” Neuman said. “The vision for Casa is really about being the private key manager for everything important in your life. So that's not just your bitcoin. It’s all of your types of money.”
View full text