Bitcoin's Last Stand: ECB Staffers Say the Crypto is on 'Road to Irrelevance'

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin's Last Stand: ECB Staffers Say the Crypto is on 'Road to Irrelevance'

Sandali Handagama - CoinDesk
2022-11-30 13:21
Bitcoin (BTC) was created nearly 15 years ago as a way to improve upon or replace the existing monetary system, but those hopes haven't panned out, write Ulrich Bindseil, Director General of Market Infrastructure and Payments at the ECB, along with Adviser Jürgen Schaff.
"Bitcoin has never been used to any significant extent for legal real-world transactions," the two said in a blog post titled "Bitcoin's Last Stand" on Wednesday. While bulls seem heartened by bitcoin's ability to hold the $16,000-$20,000 range amid the crypto collapse, Bindseil and Schaff called the current price action "an artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance."
The "conceptual design and technological shortcomings," of bitcoin make it unsuitable for payments, and since the crypto does not generate cash flows or dividends, it's a poor investment as well, they argued.
Trotting out the well-worn Ponzi argument, the two claimed bitcoin's value is reliant on continuing waves of fresh money from new investors, and said "big bitcoin investors have the strongest incentives to keep the euphoria going."
Don't misunderstand regulation as approval, the two warned, criticizing the fast-growing crypto lobbying class as putting forth the idea that crypto is just another asset class worthy of a spot in investor portfolios.
The ECB is not known for championing crypto but the bank's critical assessment of bitcoin came with a warning about how the industry is regulated. In fact, lawmakers and regulators around the world are scrutinizing their approach to supervising crypto following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which operated across multiple jurisdictions with little accountability.
On Wednesday, Singapore's financial regulators defended their standards of supervision to lawmakers and explained why a state-owned fund was invested in the fallen crypto enterprise.
Meanwhile, in the European Union – which recently agreed on the text for its sweeping Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation – lawmakers expressed concerns about the effectiveness of the rules, and if they'd be tough enough to prevent future collapses.
Bindseil and Schaaf closed out their essay, criticizing the energy-intensive Bitcoin network as "an unprecedented polluter," and warning banks of likely "reputational damage" from promoting bitcoin.
View full text