Crypto Exchange Binance Sees Biggest Inflow of SHIB Tokens Since February

Binance received large amounts of shiba inu (SHIB) tokens on Tuesday, raising speculation of a price drop because large transfers of a cryptocurrency to an exchange is often a prelude to a sale.

The exchange registered a net inflow of over 1.8 trillion SHIB ($16 million) tokens, the highest single-day tally since Feb. 28, according to data tracked by Glassnode.

The tokens came from an address supposedly owned by Crypto.com in two transactions, each carrying 900 billion SHIB, at 12:39 UTC, according to data sourced from Dune Analytics.

Crypto.com transferred 1.8 trillion SHIB to Binance in two transactions. (@crypto_oracle at Dune Analytics)

"So now he is going to sell part of SHIB?" on-chain researcher Lookonchain tweeted, noting the transfers.

Another Twitter user said he was selling SHIB at a loss because of significant inflows on Binance.

Early this month, Crypto.com revealed that it held roughly 5 trillion SHIB, worth $558 million, accounting for nearly 20% of its total reserves.

At press time, Crypto.com's SHIB holdings accounted for 14.2% of its total reserves of $3.52 billion, according to Nansen data.

SHIB held steady at $0.00000925 as of writing.