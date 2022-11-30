Fantom Integrates with Ledger Live

The Fantom Foundation revealed via Twitter on Tuesday that it has integrated with Ledger Live. Thanks to this latest development, users can now send, receive and view their FTM directly through the Ledger Live app. In addition to Fantom, Ledger Live has added support for a few other tokens, including Cronos (CRO), Moonbeam (GLMR), and Songbird (SGB).

Fantom is building a programmable platform on a directed acyclic-graph-based distributed ledger.