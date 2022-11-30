Phantom Wallet Adds Support for Polygon

The Polygon team announced via a blog post on Tuesday that Phantom, a leading non-custodial crypto wallet, is adding browser, iOS, and Android support for the Polygon network.

The team added that Phantom is now launching on Polygon and Ethereum to provide a broad swath of users across Web3 with a simple, secure, and seamless wallet experience for interacting with NFTs and decentralized applications. The private multi-chain beta is set to go live in the coming weeks, with a public launch soon after, Polygon added.