Celer Network Partners with Nym
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-11-30 07:40
The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it had entered a strategic partnership with Nym. Nym is a privacy project building infrastructure on the network level to prevent data leakage. The partnership is to support the bridging of NYM tokens between Ethereum and BNBCHAIN.
Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing.
