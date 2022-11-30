FTSE Russell Launches Indices For Crypto

According to a press statement posted on its website on November 29, FTSE Russell, the developer of the FTSE 100 stock index, has produced a series of indexes whose constituents are digital assets.

Indices have been used in the stock market for centuries to track specific areas of the market. Prior to 2021, however, there were relatively few made up of cryptocurrencies.

The FTSE Russell‘s indices were created in collaboration with Digital Asset Research. The company is a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange.

The series includes eight indices in all, one for each of the four market cap levels: big cap, mid cap, small cap, and micro-cap coins, as well as four indexes that include coins from different market cap sizes.

The new indexes, according to the company’s website, rely on a defined set of 21 criteria to identify which institutions can be relied on to provide reliable price data.

The rise in interest in the crypto industry in recent years has prompted the creation of instruments to track the performance of digital assets, such as Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Indices, S&P Cryptocurrency Indices, the Nasdaq Crypto Index, and Soloactive’s CMC Crypto 200 Index series.