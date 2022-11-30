FTX Account Drainer Continues To Transfer Stolen Funds To OKX

Hackers who robbed FTX only seconds after the failing crypto exchange declared bankruptcy, or called FTX account drainer, on November 11, are still moving assets around in an attempt to launder the money.

On Twitter, a crypto researcher known as ZachXBT claimed that the FTX hackers used the Bitcoin mixer ChipMixer to move a portion of the stolen assets to the OKX exchange.

1/ Myself and @bax1337 spent this past weekend looking into the FTX attacker’s deposits to ChipMixer. It appears they’ve likely been transferring a portion of the stolen FTX funds to OKX after withdrawing from CMSo far we’ve accounted for at least $4.1m (255 BTC) sent to OKX pic.twitter.com/C46JZWtktn — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) November 29, 2022

According to the expert, at least 225 BTC has been delivered to OKX thus far.

Following the discovery of the deposits made to the OKX exchange, the OKX Director tweeted:

#OKX is aware of the situation, and the team is investigating the wallet flow. — lennixlai.eth (OKX) (@LennixOKX) November 29, 2022

As Coincu reported, the address labeled as the FTX account drainer had been converting its tokens to ETH and selling it off, causing a sell-off that caused the price of ETH to drop slightly. The hacker used ChipMixer to be able to launder illegal funds. The identity of the hacker has not been confirmed yet.