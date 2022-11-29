Opensea Adds BNB Chain Support

OpenSea, the world’s largest marketplace, has stated that it will integrate BNB Chain into its Web3 NFT marketplace protocol.

The integration of BNB Chain with Seaport Protocol promises to offer BNB Chain creators various creator rewards, real-time payouts, and collection management, among other benefits. Users will be able to purchase, list, and trade BNB Chain NFTs on the marketplace.

We’re excited to share that @BNBCHAIN is officially live on OpenSea! pic.twitter.com/U4kXFJKEXs — OpenSea (@opensea) November 29, 2022

Gwendolyn Regina, investment director at BNB Chain, stated:

“The integration will bring a large number of creators into the wider system, as well as empower the creators and NFT initiatives inside the BNB Chain ecosystem.”

Opensea has formerly supported the networks Ethereum, Solana, Klaytn, Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche, and Polygon.