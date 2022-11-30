EIB Issued First-ever €100 Million Digital Bond On Private Blockchain

According to a news statement released on November 29, the European Investment Bank (EIB) issued the first-ever euro-denominated €100 million digital bonds on a private blockchain-backed platform with tokenization assistance from Goldman Sachs.

The Banque de France and the Banque Centrale du Luxembourg both contributed to the endeavor to create a digital representation of euro central bank money.

The latter, together with Société Générale Luxembourg, also serves as the financial instrument’s on-chain custodians. The bond pays a coupon rate of 2.57% per year and has a maturity date of November 29, 2024. It is controlled by Luxembourger legislation.

The bond is the first cross-chain Delivery vs. Payment (DVP) settlement made with an experimental CBDC.

The EIB successfully issued the first digital euro bond on a public blockchain in April. The sale of the two-year €100 million digital bonds was led by Goldman Sachs, Banco Santander, and Société Générale.