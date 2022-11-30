According to recent data, projects on the Cosmos ecosystem surpassed that of Cardano by a small margin. Cosmos, with 603 commits, currently trails only behind Ethereum, with 806 commits.

GitHub activity essentially indicates which projects are receiving attention from devs and are being meticulously developed. Given the tepid market conditions, Cosmos’ increased activity hosting service is a good sign.

The ongoing bear market can be viewed as a builder’s market. This is due to the fact that investments are being poured in to find promising projects.

As for Cosmos, one of its DeFi protocols – Onomy – recently secured $10 million from prominent industry players, including Ava Labs, Bitfinex, CMS Holdings, and the Maker Foundation, among others.

Cardano, on the other hand, has also shown resilience in terms of GitHub activity.

Data suggested that 110 authors pushed 555 commits across 64 GitHub repositories. Additions accounted for over 923k, while deletions were around 259k.

“cardano-js-sdk” which is JavaScript SDK for interacting with Cardano, offering several important management options, and support for popular hardware wallets, witnessed 53 commits. Marlowe-Cardano, an implementation of Marlowe for the Cardano blockchain, built on top of Plutus, had 53 commits to its name, while the Cardano node saw 31 commits.

Furthermore, the Cardano-based layer 2 scaling solution, Hydra, and the ouroboros network received 28 and 25 commits, respectively.

Besides, Cosmos’ cybersecurity team recently patched a vulnerability detected during an audit following the BSC exploit.

The post Cosmos Surpasses Cardano in GitHub Daily Development Activity appeared first on CryptoPotato.