Hash Ribbon Reversal Confirms Bitcoin Miner Capitulation Phase

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Hash Ribbon Reversal Confirms Bitcoin Miner Capitulation Phase

Martin Young - CryptoPotato
2022-11-29 08:53

Hash ribbons have just formed a death cross which has been a leading indicator for Bitcoin miner capitulation in previous cycles.

Hash Ribbon indicators use simple daily moving averages to identify changes in hash rate trends. They are often used as a long-term signal to indicate macro bottoms on the Bitcoin price chart.

A bearish cross is a signal of a strengthening downtrend which, in this instance, spells a reversal in hash rates which are still near their peak levels.

 
  
There it is. Hash Ribbon miner capitulation confirmed. Triggered by the $10B FTX fraud and subsequent collapse, Bitcoin miners are now going bust and Hash Rate is trending down. pic.twitter.com/TorX7PzrNu
 
  
— Charles Edwards (@caprioleio) November 28, 2022

The Tale of Hash Ribbons

The signal was also observed by industry analyst Will Clemente who said, “we are potentially entering into a double dip miner capitulatory period,” before adding:

  
“Hash ribbons have just initiated a bearish cross, historically this has been a leading indicator of miner capitulation.”

The last time this death cross occurred was in June following the Luna collapse capitulation.

According to Glassnode, the hash rate seven-day moving average is now 13.7% off all-time highs. Furthermore, mining difficulty is projected to adjust by -9% a week from now.

Hash rates have tanked over the past week as more miners power down their rigs. The metric is currently down 14% from its all-time high earlier this month. Today’s hash rate is 234 EH/s (exahashes per second), according to Blockchain.com.

Mining difficulty, which measures the competition between miners for the next block, is at a peak of 36.9 T. However, this will automatically adjust downwards with the falling hash rate.

Profitability, or hash price as it is often known, is at its lowest ever level of around $0.056 per day per TH/s. This metric has slumped 82.5% over the past 12 months.

A miner capitulation usually adds more selling pressure which means a higher potential for more price declines in the short term.

Bitcoin Price Outlook

Bitcoin prices are slightly up on the day, with the asset trading at approximately at the time of writing. There was another pullback in late Sunday trading, but overall, Bitcoin has been consolidating in this range since the FTX-induced capitulation earlier this month.

BTC is currently trading at a two-year low and is down 76.5% from its November 2021 all-time high. The current state of the market mirrors that of late 2018 following the November capitulation back then. There was no sign of recovery until the summer of the following year.

The post Hash Ribbon Reversal Confirms Bitcoin Miner Capitulation Phase appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text