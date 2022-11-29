1inch Network Burned 160 ETH Tokens in the Last Seven Days

The 1inch Network provided a token burn update to its community via Twitter on Monday. According to the team, it burned $187,000 worth of Ether (160 ETH) last week. In total, 1inch Network said it had burned over $127.3 million worth of Ether coins (40,800 ETH).

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum.