NEAR Protocol Announces a Partnership with Notebook Labs

The Near Protocol announced via Twitter on Monday that it has partnered with Notebook Labs, a web3 identity platform. The partnership is designed to drive on-chain accountability while preserving user privacy. Notebook said it would whitelist all NEAR projects for use of Notebook Auth, allowing them to add ZK privacy to any existing authentication flow, from Twitter/Facebook/Google verification to KYC.

NEAR Protocol is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps similarly usable to those on today’s web. The network runs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Nightshade, which aims to provide dynamic scalability and stabilize fees.