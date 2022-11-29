copy link
Celer Network Reaches $11.5 Billion in Cross-Chain Transaction Volume
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-11-29 07:44
The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Monday that its cBridge has reached a new milestone. cBridge is Celer Network’s multi-chain, cross-layer asset bridge offering instant transfer with numerous chains, low fees, and zero trust.
Celer Network revealed that cBridge had surpassed $11.5 billion in cross-chain transaction volume.
Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing.
