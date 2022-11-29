Christine Lagarde Calls For Regulatory Expansion In Crypto Bill After FTX Crisis

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Christine Lagarde Calls For Regulatory Expansion In Crypto Bill After FTX Crisis

Harold - Coincu
2022-11-29 06:52
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has called for more regulation of cryptocurrencies following the collapse of the FTX exchange and cast doubt on the broader digital asset market.
At the November 28 hearing of the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, President Christine Lagarde cited the case against Facebook’s Libra stablecoin project as an example of participation in the crypto market from the ECB, which is a useful action to prevent some major players from having a negative impact on the industry.
Introductory statement by President Christine @Lagarde at the hearing of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament https://t.co/GKnkOJHh9p
— European Central Bank (@ecb) November 28, 2022
However, Christine Lagarde said that the situation of FTX, regarding crypto assets in general as opposed to stablecoins, is more about the stability and reliability of exchanges, and the ECB needs to step up its role as a global regulator to address people’s growing concern about this risk.
In June, Lagarde mentioned MiCA II, which is probably more legislation based on the work parliamentarians performed for the initial measure. The framework, according to the ECB president, should control the activities of crypto-asset staking and lending, which are rising. In the hearing yesterday, Lagarde said:
“At least Europe is ahead of the pack. But as I said previously, it’s one step in the right direction. This is not it, there will have to be a MiCA II, which embraces broader what it aims to regulate and to supervise, and that is very much needed.”
Following legal and linguistic tests by EU parliamentarians, the Markets in Crypto Assets Act, or MiCA, is awaiting final approval. Following trialogue talks between the EU Council, the European Commission, and the European Parliament, the MiCA framework was approved by the European Parliament’s economics committee in October. Many people anticipate that the regulation will go into force in 2024.
However, the ECB is also currently conducting a two-year investigation phase of its digital euro (CBDC) project, exploring the use of online payments authenticated by third parties. Some officials in the EU expect to see legislation regarding a digital euro in 2023.
View full text