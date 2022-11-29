Web3 DAO Game7 Raises $100 Million To Accelerate Web3 Gaming

The fund will be awarded by DAO Game7 to potential Web3 game projects within the next 5 years.

On November 28, blockchain gaming accelerator Game7 launched a $100 million open-source technology award program for prospective Web 3.0 companies.

$100M Grant Program Launch We are excited to announce the launch of our US$100M program dedicated to accelerating Web3 gaming!Learn more below pic.twitter.com/qKftqhR8n8 — Game7 (@G7_DAO) November 28, 2022

Distributions, according to Web3 company, will assist people and companies in developing blockchain games, smart contracts, core software infrastructures, and community tools. The awards will be awarded in USDC.

Game7 core contributor Ronen Kirsh stated:

“Improving smart contract standards, tooling, interoperable wallets, and scaling solutions will be crucial on the path to global adoption of Web3 games. We have allocated 20% of our committed treasury to fund each of these crucial components so the gaming industry can focus on building sustainable game economies.”

Game7 DAO’s $500 million fund is contributed by BitDAO and Forte. The cross-chain funding program is expected to help the Polygon, Solana, Immutable, and Arbitrum ecosystems. Web3 game developers can apply for the grant program starting today at the Game7 Grants Portal.