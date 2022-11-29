Kraken Settles With The SEC And Pays $362k For Violating U.S Sanctions on Iran

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Kraken Settles With The SEC And Pays $362k For Violating U.S Sanctions on Iran

Felix Mollen - CryptoPotato
2022-11-29 01:48

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has made it clear that it will keep imposing fines on cryptocurrency exchanges for alleged violations of the U.S. sanctions system. This time it was the turn of Kraken, one of the oldest crypto exchanges in the U.S. Who will be next?

Kraken, a well-known American crypto exchange, agreed to pay a fine of more than $362,000 to the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for “apparently” violating U.S. sanctions against the people of Iran.

According to the OFAC release, Kraken agreed “to settle its potential civil liability,” which could come along with possible violations of the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations.

In addition, the exchange agreed to “invest” $100,000 in certain additional sanctions compliance controls, including training its staff and implementing technical controls to assist in sanctions detection.

Kraken Processes Over $1.6 Million in Iranian User Transactions

Despite having a sanction compliance and anti-money laundering program in place, Kraken processed 826 transactions, totaling approximately $1,680,577.10, on behalf of users who “appeared” to be located in Iran. Cryptopotato first reported about the SEC investigations on the exchange back in June of 2022.

These transactions were conducted between October 14, 2015, and June 29, 2019. This means that regulators are doing a thorough job on the exchanges’ transaction history to avoid any possible evasion of U.S. sanctions.

According to OFAC, Kraken incurred 826 “apparent violations” of the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. § 560.204.

Kraken Could Have Faced a Fine of $272 Million.

Kraken implemented automatic blocking of I.P. addresses linked to Iran and multiple other blockchain monitoring and analysis tools after realizing the problems it was incurring and informing regulatory authorities.

Thanks to its commitment to resolving the problem and its acceptance of guilt, Kraken avoided paying a maximum fine amounting to more than $272 million.

Kraken thus joins the list of exchanges fined by OFAC, including Bitgo for $98,000; BitPay for more than $500,000; and Bittrex, which agreed to pay more than $53 million to OFAC and FinCEN for alleged violations of the sanctions programs.

Comply And Criticized The Law When Necessary

Jesse Powell, the former CEO of Kraken, has been very vocal about his libertarian views, engaging in debates and even taking action when he considered it to be pertinent. For example, he refused to comply with a demand from the Ukrainian government to block Russian users.

He also moved Kraken’s HQs away from New York in 2018 when the infamous BitLicense made it difficult for the exchange to operate properly. Powell had strong words against the government back then when he criticized the law and all the requirements it contained:

  
“To service New York today, what we’d have to do is create a special purpose entity just to service New York”

This settlement puts an end to a controversial chapter of Kraken’s history. The exchange is now fully clear in terms of regulatory obligations with the United States.

The post Kraken Settles With The SEC And Pays $362k For Violating U.S Sanctions on Iran appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text