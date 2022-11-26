Exchange
Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Crypto Industry Needs To Self-police Or It Will Be Shut Down

Thana - Coincu
2022-11-29 01:17
According to billionaire Bill Ackman, the cryptocurrency industry must self-police, otherwise, it runs the risk of being shut down. He also said that it will probably take years for regulators to catch up since they need more funding to monitor the bad actors in the cryptocurrency field.
In a series of tweets on Saturday, the CEO of Pershing Square and Co-trustee of Pershing Square Foundation, Bill Ackman discussed his opinions on many crypto-related subjects, including crypto regulation.
Much of the fraud that is taking place is old-fashioned pump and dump schemes, and failures of custodians to protect customer assets
Regarding cryptocurrency regulation, Ackman opined
According to Ackman, a solution to remedy the situation now is to create more enforcement, he tweeted.
Regulators need more resources to police the bad actors. Unfortunately, it will likely take years for the regulators to catch up, and they may never get there. The crypto industry therefore needs to self-police and out the bad actors, or it is at risk of being shut down.
— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 26, 2022
Additionally, Ackman stated that choosing which projects to back is crucial for management teams and sponsors of crypto-based businesses due to protections of registered security in crypto not existing.
Crypto remains the Wild West as the same protections of registered security offerings don’t exist. Therefore, the character, reputation and track record of the management teams and sponsors of crypto-based businesses are extremely critical in choosing which projects to back.
— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 26, 2022
Numerous people have called for stricter cryptocurrency regulation in the wake of the collapse of FTX earlier this month. Likewise, Mark Cuban and Robert Kiyosaki, among others, have emphasized that the FTX collapse is not a failure in the cryptocurrency industry while congressman Tom Emmer of the United States thinks the SEC, Chairman Gary Gensler, co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX, and centralized finance are to blame for the failure.
