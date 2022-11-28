copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum Staking-as-a Service Startup Kiln Raises $17.6M
Eliza Gkritsi - CoinDesk
2022-11-28 11:33
Kiln, a startup that allows customers to receive rewards for helping secure the Ethereum blockchain, raised 17 million euros ($17.6 million) in a Series A funding round from a group of investors including Consensys, GSR Ventures and Kraken's venture capital arm.
The Paris-based company plans to use the funds to expand its staking-as-a-service offerings, according to a Monday press release. Staking involves locking up a cryptocurrency for a period of time on a proof-of-stake blockchain such as Ethereum and receiving a share of the proceeds that come from verifying transactions. The world's second-largest cryptocurrency changed its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in September, and staking services are expected to boom.
"Staking is going to be one of the core fabrics of the entire crypto industry," said Ciaran O'Leary, co-founder and general partner of BlueYard Capital, which invested in Kiln for the second time.
Staking-as-a-service products make it easy for custodians, exchanges, wallets and treasury managers to commit their digital assets to the blockchain. Kiln had $500 million of staked assets under management as of Nov. 23.
LeadblockPartners, Sparkle Ventures and XBTO also participated in the round, along with existing investors 3KVC, SV Angel and Alven.
View full text