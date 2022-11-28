Multichain Announces a Partnership with WingRiders

The Multichain team announced via Twitter over the weekend that it had partnered with WingRiders, a decentralized exchange on the Cardano blockchain. The partnership will allow users to bridge assets via the Multichain platform to swap, stake, provide liquidity to pools and deposit into yield farms

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.