Pancakeswap Submits a New Farm Multiplier Adjustment Proposal

The Pancakeswap team informed its community via Twitter over the weekend that it has submitted a new farm multiplier adjustment proposal. The goal of the proposal is to redirect CAKE rewards given to farms that are underperforming and give them to farms that are providing the most value.

By boosting APRs for higher-performing farms, we are able to encourage higher volume and liquidity, ultimately leading to greater trading fee revenue and, therefore, CAKE burns, the Pancakeswap team added.