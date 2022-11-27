Su Zhu Will Launch A Long Podcast Series Discussing Life, Mental Health And More

After the collapse of FTX took place, 3AC co-founder Su Zhu became more active on social media. After a series of articles criticizing FTX, Su Zhu also announced his return to the crypto market. However, he was acting confusing and rambling.

On November 28, Su Zhu, the co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, tweeted that he and a friend named Cliff will soon be launching a series of full-length video podcasts to discuss life, belief systems and mental health.

Cliff and I will launch a longform video podcast series soon discussing life, belief systems, and mental health. Allah does not charge a soul except that which is within its capacity. — Zhu Su (@zhusu) November 27, 2022

Cliff is a good friend of Zhu Su, known each other for more than ten years, he once left after joining Three Arrows Capital for a year, and has not contacted him for 5 years since.

“In Jun after 3ac blew up, he messaged me and said to come see him in Bali. I had trouble seeing the point of life. What was gained was lost and what was lost was gained as we became best friends again. Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” Su Zhu Said

According to the news in July, Three Arrows Capital filed for bankruptcy protection in a New York court under Chapter 15 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

Although Zhu Su did not reveal his position, he continued to speak on Twitter. Taking the opportunity of FTX’s crisis and collapse, he and 3AC’s other co-founder, Kyle Davis, accused Sam and Alameda of causing 3AC to fall into bankruptcy.

In his most recent share, Su Zhu also expressed his opinion that the collapse of FTX could make the crypto market fall 7-8 years. Besides that, he also revealed that he is considering establishing a new investment trading company that covers both cryptocurrencies and traditional assets.