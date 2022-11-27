Binance Refugee Card Helped 15,000 Ukrainian Refugees

The Binance Refugee Card has helped 15,000 Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people so far. The program allows Ukrainians to get help from Binance and other charitable organizations, and, if necessary, receive cryptocurrency from any other wallets.

In April of this year, Binance Charity launched the first-of-its-kind Binance Refugee Card for all current and new Binance users from Ukraine forced to move to EEA countries as a result of the war with Russia, the card and crypto-based cash assistance helped 15,000 Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people.

The crypto community jumped into action as soon as the fighting started, and as a result, Ukraine has so far received over $100 million in donations in cryptocurrencies. Binance also donated $10 million to support humanitarian efforts in the nation through its Binance Charity.

Helen Hai, head of Binance Charity, shared in Crypto in Times of Crisis that the donations are able to go directly to refugees through crypto.

Blockchain and crypto play a very important role because there is a very minimal cost for the technology to empower the bottom billion people.

In the crypto-based cash program, Non-Governmental Organizations helped Binance select the eligible refugees and IDPs (internally displaced persons) who are eligible for receiving the donation. NGOs provides Binance with an approved list that potentially supports Binance charity to donate the crypto directly to the beneficiaries.

Illustration, Source: Binance

Currently, Binance is using the BMB chain for every transaction which costs an average of $10 cents and they publish all of these records on Binance’s website.