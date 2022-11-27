The Number Of Cardano Smart Contracts Has Quadrupled Since The Beginning Of 2022

The number of smart contracts on the Cardano network has increased significantly since the beginning of this year.

As of November 26, the total number of smart contracts running on Plutus, the blockchain smart contracts platform, was 3,791. According to Cardano Blockchain Insights, the value has increased by 400% after registering 947 smart contracts on January 1.

Cardano Plutus smart contracts. Source: Cardano Blockchain Insights

The team recently focused on improving script capacity, the Plutus Debugger MVP, as well as finishing the inclusion of full Babbage support in the Plutus tools before their release.

Cardano has also created the Plutus dApp developer resource website. The new feature seeks to teach newcomers about decentralized apps (DApps), while developers may learn how to construct dApps with Plutus smart contracts.

All of the above factors contribute to the tremendous growth of smart contracts on the blockchain network.

At the time of writing, ADA is trading at $0.3177.

ADA daily chart. Source: Coincu