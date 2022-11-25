Cardano (ADA) Daily Active Addresses Surges by 90% Amidst New Delegated Wallet Milestone

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cardano (ADA) Daily Active Addresses Surges by 90% Amidst New Delegated Wallet Milestone

Milko Trajcevski - DailyCoin
2022-11-25 16:30
The Cardano network has recorded a significant jump in on-chain activities, with its daily address activity growing by more than 90% as the number of delegated wallets surged to 1.2 million.

Cardano’s On-Chain Activity Surges

On Friday, November 25th, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and head of Input Output Global (IOG) took to Twitter to celebrate the increasing on-chain activity amidst the crypto market crash.
Hoskinson quote-tweeted an update reporting that the Cardano (ADA) network had experienced a 90% increase in daily active addresses performing on-chain transactions.
Meanwhile in Cardanoland https://t.co/YazNexsgKd
— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 24, 2022
In addition, on-chain data shows that the number of delegated wallets on the network hit a massive milestone of 1.23 million addresses. However, the surge in address activity could be linked to the increased sell-off recorded during the FTX collapse.

Cardano Grows Through the Market Turmoil

The growth in Cardano’s 24-hour address activity is not an isolated occurrence. Messari reported on November 14th that the network’s daily active address surged to a whopping 116,249 from 70,000 recorded early in the month.
Cardano also remains one of the most actively developed crypto projects, only behind Ethereum and open-source blockchain projects Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM).

On the Flipside

  • Despite Cardano’s rapid growth, the ecosystem has not enjoyed correlating VC support, with Ardana stablecoin forced to halt development due to a lack of funding.

Why You Should Care

The milestone highlights the increasing activity on the Cardano network since it launched the Vasil hard fork in September, improving smart contracts functionality.
The halt of Ardana is covered below: Ardana, a Decentralized Stablecoin Building on Cardano, Abruptly Halts Development
Read about other developments on Cardano below: Tuition Coin Announces Teach to Earn on Cardano
View full text