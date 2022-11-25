Binance Leads PoR Effort, Bitcoin’s Battle Above $16K and Crypto Market’s Attempt at Recovery: This Week’s Recap

The past week was somewhat positive for the entire cryptocurrency market, both in terms of pricing and overall developments. While the meltdown of FTX looms over the industry and most market participants are still afraid of contagion, the total capitalization added over $10 billion amid ongoing developments.

First things first, this week’s overall increase doesn’t come on the back of Bitcoin, which is actually down about 1% over the period. The cryptocurrency attempted a push toward $17K but was quickly halted and has descended to where it’s currently trading at around $16,500.

Meanwhile, BNB is up a whopping 12% over the same period. It’s now solidly trading around the pivotal $300 mark and instills confidence in the market. This comes as Binance – the world’s leading exchange – recently launched a system for cryptographic proof-of-reserves. Initially working only with Bitcoin, the team vowed to add other cryptocurrencies in the next couple of weeks. This is a big move, as anyone can now verify their BTC balance on the exchange via a Merkle Tree.

Another cryptocurrency that impressed over the past 7 days was Litecoin. LTC is up a massive 22% and is the market leader, at least amid the top 20 cryptocurrencies by total market capitalization. One of the reasons brought forward is the approaching halving which is estimated to take place in about 8 months, and big players accumulating in advance.

Meanwhile, more news from the Binance front came as well – the company’s industry recovery fund has been kicked off with a massive $1 billion to support projects that have experienced liquidity problems amid the FTX fallout.

All in all, the week was quite eventful, and even though the fear of possible contagion from the recent events still looms, it seems that steps are being taken in the right direction.

It’s interesting to see how the next days will shape up, especially as we approach the holiday season.

Market Data

Market Cap: $868B | 24H Vol: 45B | BTC Dominance: 36.6%

BTC: $16,542 (-1%) | ETH: $1,192 (-0.8%) | BNB: $301 (+12%)

Charts

