MicroStrategy Faces No Liquidation Risk Unless BTC Goes to $3,561: Report

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MicroStrategy Faces No Liquidation Risk Unless BTC Goes to $3,561: Report

Chimamanda Marcel - CoinDesk
2022-11-25 15:43
Despite the growing concerns about the state of Microstrategy’s Bitcoin (BTC) position as the market continues to crumble, new research has shown that the company is still holding strong even in the face of turmoil with zero risk exposure unless BTC drops to $3,561.
The study, titled “The Health of MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Bet, was conducted by Blockworks Research, a crypto-focused media firm, to uncover whether MicroStrategy has Bitcoin liquidation risks, the risk level, and the company’s debt structure.

MicroStrategy Holds Largest Bitcoin Portfolio

As one of the market leaders in the industry, MicroStrategy has the most prominent bitcoin position among publicly traded firms engaging with crypto assets.
The company holds approximately 130,000 BTC worth around $2. 08 billion in its balance sheet. However, the business intelligence firm did not only use the cash in its balance sheet to acquire the assets but also with debt, bringing about rising concerns from crypto proponents regarding its debt structure.

MicroStrategy Debt Structure

According to Block work’s research, the company held a total of $2.37 billion of its long-term debt in the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.
The debts comprised 2025 and 2027 Convertible Notes, 2028 Secured Notes, 2025 Secured Term Loans, and Other Long-term Secured Debt.
The breakdown of the debts includes $650 million convertible notes completed on December 11 2020. The fund has a fixed interest rate of 0.75%, payable semi-annually around June 15 to December 15 each year, with a conversion rate of $398 per share.
Despite a total debt of $2.37 billion, the study found that the company has no immediate liquidity risks until the bitcoin price trades below the $5000 mark.

MicroStrategy to Top Up Collateral or Face Liquidity

With a Bitcoin portfolio of 130,000 BTC bought at an average price of $30,000 per bitcoin, a total of 30,051 BTC worth around $480 million at the current price of $16,000 has been used as collateral for the 2025 secured term loan with Silvergate.
Recall that the company’s Subsidiary, MacroStrategy acquired a $205 million loan to increase its bitcoin holdings using part of the crypto asset purchased by MicroStrategy as collateral for the loan.
Due to the current market crisis, the company will need to increase its collateral on the loan if BTC drops further to $13,644 to avoid a margin call that requires the LTV ratio to be returned to 25% or lower.
Similarly, the company needs to top up its Silvergate loan if BTC drops to $3,561.
“In addition, 14,890 BTC are being used as part of its collateral for the 2028 Senior Secured Notes, leaving the company and its subsidiaries with 85,059 liquid BTC. Microstrategy would need to find external funding to finance its Silvergate loan at a BTC spot price of $3,561, or face liquidation,” reads the research.
The post MicroStrategy Faces No Liquidation Risk Unless BTC Goes to $3,561: Report appeared first on Coinfomania.
View full text