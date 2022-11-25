Top 500 Ethereum Whales Hold $68,679,273 Worth SHIB Combined

Top 500 Ethereum whales hold a combined $68,679,273 worth of SHIB.

The data was collected and published by whale tracker WhaleStats.

SHIB is followed by other tokens including UNI, BIT, BEST, LOCUS, etc.

As per the data curated by WhaleStats, the top 500 ETH whales hold a combined total of $68,679,273 worth of Shiba Inu. WhaleStats, a crypto whale analyst and tracker, disclosed the holdings of the top 500 ETH whales in one of its recent tweets.

The top 500 #ETH whales are hodling$68,679,273 $SHIB$41,461,159 $UNI$37,706,823 $BIT$35,538,828 $BEST$34,633,680 $LOCUS$33,963,739 #UnknownToken$31,155,726 $MOC$26,421,904 $LINKWhale leaderboard https://t.co/tgYTpOm5ws pic.twitter.com/KVqZo1c3He — WhaleStats (tracking crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) November 25, 2022

According to the details, SHIB ranks first in terms of whale holdings. The whales hold 7,716,648,272,494 SHIB as per the calculation of SHIB’s current price.

UNI and BIT hold the second and third-place rankings with $41,461,159 and $37,706,823 worth of holdings, respectively. Other holdings of the whales include BEST, LOCUS, MOC, and LINK.

However, according to an assessment of the top 100 ETH whales, SHIB is ranked fifth. The top 100 ETH whales hold approximately 74,299,481,235 SHIB, worth $663,265 at the time of writing. It accounts for 3.99% of the whale portfolio.

SHIB is currently trading at $0.0000089 with a 1.3% drop in value in the last 24 hours. There has also been an evident drop in the trading volume over the last 24 hours by 30%, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.

In other SHIB news, the burn rate over the last 24 hours has spiked by 211%. As per the details from Shibburn, over 21 million SHIB have been sent to dead wallets. One single transaction that happened 20 hours ago sent 10,609,092 in one shot.

However, the fall of the FTX empire and the events that followed had an adverse effect on the whole crypto market. The market is still recovering from its aftermath.

