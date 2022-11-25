ApeCoin DAO launches its NFT marketplace

ApeCoin DAO officially launched its NFT marketplace.

Developed in partnership with Snag Solutions, the marketplace is dedicated exclusively to Yuga Labs collections. Among these are the Bored Ape Yacht Club, the Mutant Ape Yacht Club, the Bored Ape Kennel Club, the Bored Ape Chemistry Club, and Otherdeed plots for the Otherside metaverse. However, the marketplace does not feature CryptoPunks and Meebits collections, which were purchased by the company from Larva Labs in March of this year.

To inaugurate the project, Snag Solutions will randomly gift NFTs to users that list tokens on the platform within the next weeks. Yuga Labs NFTs holders will be able to list and sell their tokens by paying as little as a 0,25% commission when listing in ApeCoin, and 0,5% if listing in ETH. It’s worth noting that this fee is lower than the average offered by other NFT platforms. In addition, half of the proceeds from the commission will go to the ApeCoin DAO’s fund.

The perks do not finish here: The marketplace features ApeCoin staking, daily rewards, and NFT metadata integrations. In the nearest future, the ApeCoin marketplace will roll out token-gated social features and come up with a tokenomics proposal.

The marketplace was officially launched on November 23, and it already features 778 BAYC NFTs on sale. The current floor price of the collection is 61.27 ETH on the ApeCoin DAO marketplace and 65 ETH on OpenSea.

You been waiting for this!!Today @snag_solutions is launching the official @ApeCoin DAO marketplace pic.twitter.com/AFFignsokA — Zach | Zheerwagen.eth (@ZHeerwagen) November 23, 2022

