Argentina May Adopt BTC as Legal Currency, to Introduce Bitcoin bonds

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Argentina May Adopt BTC as Legal Currency, to Introduce Bitcoin bonds

Elena R - Coinpedia
2022-11-25 10:05

The post Argentina May Adopt BTC as Legal Currency, to Introduce Bitcoin bonds  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

El Salvador’s Economy Minister, Maria Luisa Hayem Brevé, has introduced a new Digital Assets Issuance Bill. 

The proposed legislation intends to create a National Digital Assets Commission to supervise the licensing of companies that create digital assets, as well as other parties involved in the “public offering process” of digital securities.

Under the direction of President Nayib Bukele, it became the first country in the world to formally recognize bitcoin as a legal tender in 2021. Bukele also announced plans to issue bonds backed by bitcoin for $1 billion.

A growing number of establishments, including hotels, restaurants, pool halls, and even street vendors, now accept bitcoin payments. While larger companies use Bitcoin as a marketing tool, smaller vendors utilize it for minor transactions and just to hold it as an investment. 

Why does Argentina Require Bitcoin Bonds?

In Argentina, alternatives are being sought as a result of the peso’s sharp depreciation. The best currency substitute, at the moment, appears to be cryptocurrency. 

Due to its rising popularity, one-third of Argentines now trade cryptocurrencies at least once every month. Many of them believe that the short-term volatility of cryptocurrencies is preferable when compared to the national currency’s rapid devaluation.

Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3, contends that Argentina needs to introduce Bitcoin bonds and use the digital currency as legal tender. These Bitcoin bonds could help raise money for an alternative source of income, the revenues of which could be used to pay bond coupons and purchase more Bitcoin.

The peso is rapidly depreciating as a result of a complicated web of policies that have failed to stabilize its value. Mow has even gone to the extent to claim that Bitcoin might eventually take the place of the peso as the nation’s currency. 

Argentines can mine Bitcoin using relatively inexpensive natural gas and energy from untapped hydroelectric sources, similar to El Salvador, which uses geothermal energy generated by volcanic activity.

The Public Opinion 

Argentines have viewed the US dollar as a long-term safe asset. However, government regulations disturbed this practice. They impose high taxes on dollar-denominated transactions and limit dollar purchases to $200. 

Despite its volatility, Argentines increasingly favor Bitcoin over the peso and the dollar.

View full text