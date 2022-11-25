American Air and Air Canada Now Accept Shiba Inu Via FCF Pay

Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders can now book flights with American Air and Air Canada using FCF Pay Visa Card.

FCF Pay recently announced that the world’s largest airline, American Air, and Canada’s flag carrier, Air Canada, have entered into a partnership with FCF Pay. This partnership allows FCF Pay debit cardholders to use over 20 stablecoins and the only non-stable coin, Shiba Inu, to book flights with American Air, Air Canada and pay hundreds of merchants online.

FCF Pay Twitter shared the development.

Apart from this, Shiba Inu holders can enjoy subscription-based streaming services at Netflix and shop on Amazon using SHIB via FCFPay Visa Card. FCF Pay also enables its virtual visa card users to connect it with Apple/Google Pay in US and Canada and convert their cryptos into their local currency.

Before this, FCF cards allowed users to buy online with only 20 stablecoins. FCF Pay started accepting Shiba Inu for their cards on October 22nd, 2022.

Shiba Inu continues to gain much traction even in the bear market. As reported yesterday by TheCryptoBasic, the first ever Japan’s top exchange BitPoint announced a plan to add support for Shiba Inu.

Recently, the cryptocurrency-friendly travel website Travala.com in collaboration with Shiba Inu came up with a special $25 travel credit offer to book more than 3 million hotels, flights, and other Travala.com services.

On the other hand, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, Shytoshi Kusama, confirmed that the World Economic Forum invited Shiba Inu to help shape global metaverse policy.