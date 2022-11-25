American Air and Air Canada Now Accept Shiba Inu Via FCF Pay

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

American Air and Air Canada Now Accept Shiba Inu Via FCF Pay

Zabi - TheCryptoBasic
2022-11-25 00:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders can now book flights with American Air and Air Canada using FCF Pay Visa Card.
FCF Pay recently announced that the world’s largest airline, American Air, and Canada’s flag carrier, Air Canada, have entered into a partnership with FCF Pay. This partnership allows FCF Pay debit cardholders to use over 20 stablecoins and the only non-stable coin, Shiba Inu, to book flights with American Air, Air Canada and pay hundreds of merchants online.
FCF Pay Twitter shared the development.
Apart from this, Shiba Inu holders can enjoy subscription-based streaming services at Netflix and shop on Amazon using SHIB via FCFPay Visa Card. FCF Pay also enables its virtual visa card users to connect it with Apple/Google Pay in US and Canada and convert their cryptos into their local currency.
Before this, FCF cards allowed users to buy online with only 20 stablecoins. FCF Pay started accepting Shiba Inu for their cards on October 22nd, 2022.
Shiba Inu continues to gain much traction even in the bear market. As reported yesterday by TheCryptoBasic, the first ever Japan’s top exchange BitPoint announced a plan to add support for Shiba Inu.
Recently, the cryptocurrency-friendly travel website Travala.com in collaboration with Shiba Inu came up with a special $25 travel credit offer to book more than 3 million hotels, flights, and other Travala.com services.
On the other hand, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, Shytoshi Kusama, confirmed that the World Economic Forum invited Shiba Inu to help shape global metaverse policy.
View full text