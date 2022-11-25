According to the official announcement, Starkware, the Ethereum scaling solution, will open source the new version of its programming language Cairo, Cairo 1.0, on November 25. This is the first step toward open-sourcing StarkNet’s entire blockchain stack. Compile and run basic Cairo 1.0 programs.

Starkware Has Released Cairo 1.0 - Its Programming Language 4

According to reports, Starkware stated that Cairo 1.0 is a fully typed language inspired by rust, which makes writing the same logic easier and less error-prone. Cairo 1.0 was written from the ground up, allowing for faster feature development and greater community participation. Cairo 1. ensures that programs are provable in every possible branch, which is especially important in StarkNet for DOS protection and censorship resistance.

Starkware Has Released Cairo 1.0 - Its Programming Language 5

As stated in the official statement, this is not a release; additional improvements are being made, and the first version of Starkware programming language is scheduled to be released early in the first quarter of next year. Cairo 1.0 still does not support writing StarkNet contracts, but StarkNet syntax (storing variables/calling contracts/events and other system calls) will be added in the coming weeks.