ConsenSys Gives Explanation After New Privacy Policy Received Backlash From Users

ConsenSys has had to explain about an update to its privacy policy that says it collects some data related to user identification, which has prompted a backlash from the community.

ConsenSys Co-founder, Joseph Lubin

ConsenSys has become the next name to make a significant shift in its new privacy policy for regulatory compliance. However, it also caused a wave of backlash from the community when concerned about the loss of privacy.

Today, ConsenSys responded that this is not specific to Infura and is consistent with how web architecture in general works, although the company continues to pursue technical solutions to minimize potential this visibility, including anonymous techniques.

The updates to the policy do not result in more intrusive data collection or processing, the company explained, and were not made in response to any regulatory changes or requirements. It is always stated that certain information is automatically collected about how users use our Website, and this information may include IP addresses.

As mentioned in an earlier Coincu News article, ConsenSys said on Thursday that it also collects user data related to its on-chain wallet service MetaMask. The disclosure comes days after decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) Uniswap made a similar update to its privacy policy.

ConsenSys says it collects some data related to user identification, such as contact details, profile information, along with some other user data.