Korea Makes Metaverse Ifland Available In 49 Nations

SK Telecom (SKT), a South Korean telecom behemoth, will launch Metaverse Ifland in 49 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

SKT will leverage K-pop to co-create joint content with foreign partners and improve Metaverse Ifland promotional communication.

SKT has announced an agreement with NTT Docomo, Japan‘s largest mobile phone operator, to co-develop content, technology, and services for the metaverse platform.

Ifland has identified E&, a technology business based in the United Arab Emirates, and Singtel, a telecommunications group based in Singapore, as its global partners.

Ifland added an economy to the platform in September, allowing users who host meetings on the metaverse to gain contribution points from other users, which can be redeemed for cash.

Ifland had 12.8 million users in the third quarter of 2022. Its competitor, Naver Z’s Zepeto, has more than 300 million downloads worldwide, with 95% of its users being foreigners.

According to the Korea Information Society Development Institute, SK Telecom would own more than 47% of all mobile users in South Korea by 2021.