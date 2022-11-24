ConsenSys Will Gather User IP Addresses As Well As MetaMask Wallet Addresses

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ConsenSys Will Gather User IP Addresses As Well As MetaMask Wallet Addresses

Chubbi - Coincu
2022-11-24 07:02
ConsenSys, the parent company of Metamask wallet, has become the latest name to make a substantial leap in its new privacy policy for regulatory compliance.
ConsenSys updated its privacy policy following the Uniswap DEX. Infura will gather the user’s IP data and Ethereum wallet address when they send a transaction when they utilize Infura as the default RPC provider in the MetaMask wallet.
Infura is essentially regarded as the “heart” of the Ethereum ecosystem; the project acts as critical infrastructure on the Ethereum blockchain. Infura contains a complete set of Ethereum network nodes, allowing developers to connect to these nodes. As a result, a major percentage of Dapp traffic will pass through Infura, which has numerous simple capabilities that do not necessitate the developer running a full node locally and maintaining it on a regular basis.
ConsenSys announced an update to its privacy policy on November 23 (including metamask infura and more): When you use Infura as your default RPC provider in MetaMask, Infura will collect your IP address and your Ethereum wallet address when you send a transaction. pic.twitter.com/cBsqU2374o
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 24, 2022
If a user connects MetaMask to their own Ethereum node or a third-party RPC provider, neither Infura nor MetaMask will gather their IP address or Ethereum wallet address. It should be emphasized, however, that any information gathering actions undertaken by the RPC provider they are utilizing will be susceptible to user information.
The ConsenSys team responded to this unexpected action by stating that it is necessary and appropriate for the company to gather such user information in order to comply with today’s existing regulations, including anti-money laundering laws (AML) and customer identity verification (KYC) standards.
Furthermore, ConsenSys intends to utilize users’ personal information in the future to communicate about promotions, events, and other news about the company’s goods and services.
Interestingly, it has been one year after ConsenSys co-founder Joseph Lubin “accidentally” mentioned the prospect of developing its own token for MetaMask wallet, prompting users to rush to use Metamask wallet and Polygon in response to the rumor. However, little progress has been made.
View full text