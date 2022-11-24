Mt. Gox Hacker Has Transferred 10,000 BTC From 7 Years Ago

Hacker assault Mt. Gox is reported to have shifted 10,000 BTC from seven years ago to the exchange and profited.

A wallet linked to the BTC-e exchange, the infamous 2014 Mt. Gox criminal, “wake up,” delivering 10,000 BTC (worth approximately $265 million USD) to two unidentified individuals.

On the afternoon of November 23, a wallet that received 3,500 Bitcoin forwarded 300 Bitcoin to another collection point and split it to several other wallets.

The hacker then moved 65 Bitcoin to the HitBTC exchange, profiting $16,400 and hitting PNL 5,594% compared to the $297 buy in 2015.

7-year-old 10,000 $BTC moved today.No surprise, it's from criminals, like most of the old Bitcoins. It's the BTC-e exchange wallet related to the 2014 Mt. Gox hack.They sent 65 BTC to @hitbtc a few hours ago, so it's not a gov auction or something.https://t.co/6LnCxFAJfX https://t.co/YdPrvJafxY pic.twitter.com/Sp2higUqbq — Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) November 24, 2022

The Crystal Blockchain blockchain analysis system assigns the wallet connected with the other transaction to BTC-e. Sergey Mendeleev, a Russian businessman, was the first to observe and be concerned about the move, which he announced on his Telegram channel.

Mt. Gox was robbed of 744,408 Bitcoin from hot wallets in February 2014, forcing the exchange to declare bankruptcy and permanently close. Since then, the litigation – debt repayment – coin discharge process has been extended until now. Mt. Gox was one of the first and oldest crypto exchanges, conducting up to 70% of all transactions worldwide at its height in 2013.

