South Korea To Change Its Legal Framework To Better Control Crypto Projects

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

South Korea To Change Its Legal Framework To Better Control Crypto Projects

Felix Mollen - CryptoPotato
2022-11-24 03:07
On the heels of the Terra LUNA meltdown and the bankruptcy of FTX, authorities from South Korea are proposing new amendments to the Digital Assets Bill seeking greater control over cryptocurrency exchanges.
Congressman Yoon Chang-Hyun is preparing an amendment to expand financial authorities’ control capabilities to prevent the repetition of events such as the FTX collapse.
According to local media outlet News 1, Chang-Hyun is proposing to grant more authority to the country’s Financial Services Commission and Financial Supervisory Service “in lieu of self-regulation” of cryptocurrency exchanges.
“Rep. Yoon Chang-Hyun of the People Power Party plans to propose a revision of the secure digital asset transactions bill at the first legislative review subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee held on the same day.”

South Korea Wants to Protect Investors from Another FTX-Like Crash

The new amendment to the Digital Assets Act calls for the mandatory separation of customer deposits. It also gives greater control to financial authorities against unfair trading practices.
This means that regulators will be able to supervise and inspect cryptocurrency projects and exchanges to protect investors from million-dollar losses such as those caused by Terra LUNA.
It is worth mentioning that South Korean prosecutors issued an arrest warrant in conjunction with Interpol to capture Do Kwon, Terra’s founder, who is still on the run —even though he denies it— after being accused of fraud due to the collapse of the UST stablecoin.
This is not an isolated effort. Other regulators around the world have asked for more strict laws using Terra and FTX as examples. The United States is leading these efforts, setting hearings to understand the situation better.

Exchanges Won’t Be Able To Use Their Clients’ Money

Another significant amendment to the Digital Assets Law is that cryptocurrency trading platforms will not be able to arbitrarily seize their users’ deposits once they have been sent to a custodian institution, which happened with FTX and Alameda Research.
In addition, the new law eliminates the “self-regulatory” power of cryptocurrency exchanges to take “appropriate measures” in case of irregular fluctuations in the price or trading volume, passing the control of such activities into the hands of financial authorities.
Exchanges will now be required to immediately report any unfair activity to the Governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, who will be responsible for taking appropriate measures to prevent fraud, money laundering, or any other crime.
According to an unidentified National Assembly official, the amendment to the Act “was introduced to reflect on the FTX incident and prevent a recurrence.”
The post South Korea To Change Its Legal Framework To Better Control Crypto Projects appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text