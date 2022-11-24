SBF Will Attend The New York Times DealBook Summit On 30 November

The former FTX CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), stated that he would be speaking with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the Dealbook Summit on 30 November.

Minutes after FTX bankruptcy was signed “potential interest in billions of dollars of funding came in” Bitcoin Archive tweeted

In response to a tweet from Bitcoin Archive, Sam Bankman-fried may give a detailed explanation for this statement in wonder by his attendance at the DealBook Summit next Wednesday (30 November 2022) with Andrew Ross Sorkin.

I’ll be speaking with @andrewrsorkin at the @dealbook summit next Wednesday (11/30). https://t.co/QocjPtCVvC — SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 23, 2022

This seems very concerning to the general, including victims of the FTX collapse. As a result, many people have asked Andrew whether he would still be interviewing with Sam Bankman-Fried at The New York Times DealBook Summit after the former FTX CEO announced his intention to speak at the conference, and Andrew Sorkin’s answer is Yes.

A lot of folks have been asking if I would still be interviewing @SBF_FTX at the @nytimes @dealbook Summit on Nov 30…The answer is yes. There are a lot of important questions to be asked and answered. Nothing is off limits. Looking forward to it… https://t.co/lShAqXLKGS — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) November 23, 2022

For those unaware, Andrew Ross Sorkin is an American journalist and author. He is a financial columnist for The New York Times and a co-anchor of CNBC‘s Squawk Box. He is also the founder and editor of DealBook, a financial news service published by The New York Times. He wrote the bestselling book Too Big to Fail and co-produced a movie adaptation of the book for HBO Films. He is also a co-creator of the Showtime series Billions.