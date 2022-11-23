Thirdverse Raises $15 Million In The Funding Round Led By MZ Web3 Fund

For the purpose of creating Web3 and virtual reality games, Thirdverse revealed that it had secured $15 million in investment through a third-party funding round.

The funds will help the Tokyo-based company expand its global search for game developers and other experts. Additionally, it will create fresh Web3 and VR games.

Excited to share that Thirdverse has secured $15M in funding round! We will continue to work hard and aim for the world with blockchain and VR games Thank you to @VentureBeat for the press coverage https://t.co/Im8enODfJz — Thirdverse_US (@Thirdverse_US) November 23, 2022

Investor MZ Web3 Fund is the principal, 8DAO, B Dash Ventures, Double Jump.tokyo, Fenbushi Capital, Flick Shot, Holdem Capital, Kusabi, OKCoinJapan, OKX Ventures, and Yield Guild Games, also supported the Tokyo-based Web3 and VR gaming company.

With this most recent round, Thirdverse has now raised $33 million in funding.

Hironao Kunimitsu, Thirdverse CEO, in a statement:

“After significant growth in the past year, and with many projects in development and about to start development, we’re proud to enter a new stage of more accelerated growth for Thirdverse.”

Additionally, the company is developing its first blockchain game. It established a relationship with Polygon earlier this month, and by the end of the year, Captain Tsubasa Rivals would be released on the chain.