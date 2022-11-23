Apollo And Hamilton Lane Launched Digitally Investment Vehicles Using Figure’s Platform

Fintech firm Figure’s technology is being used by asset managers Apollo Global Management and Hamilton Lane to build investment vehicles on the blockchain.

The investment companies will use Figure’s Digital Fund Services (DFS) platform, which, according to a statement from Figure, will handle both on-chain fund subscriptions and ongoing fund operations and administration.

Asset managers use DFS to take advantage of opportunities for better accessibility, digital onboarding, liquidity via a digital marketplace, and real-time digitization of operations.

Investors can also gain from Universal Passporting, which enables the storage of an anonymized record of authenticated DFS credentials on the blockchain for usage by other funds.

Figure CEO Mike Cagney stated:

“We are proud to work with such industry leaders to drive the adoption of blockchain in financial services. These early movers understand the ease of access, cost transparency, and efficiencies found while leveraging this technology. We look forward to continuing to uncap the blockchain potential in the financial services industry.”

According to the company, clients on the DFS platform would profit from its alternative trading system for secondary transactions of fund interests based on blockchain technology, which offers the potential for increased liquidity.