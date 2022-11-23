NBA Team Golden State Warriors Faces Lawsuit For Promoting FTX as a Safe Platform

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

NBA Team Golden State Warriors Faces Lawsuit For Promoting FTX as a Safe Platform

Felix Mollen - CryptoPotato
2022-11-23 02:02

An FTX user is suing NBA team Golden State Warriors, accusing them of fraudulently promoting the FTX exchange after losing $750,000 due to the platform’s collapse.

The plaintiff Elliot Lam, filed a class action lawsuit in San Francisco against Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of FTX, Caroline Ellison, CEO of SBF’s trading firm Alameda Research and the Golden State Warriors, seeking $5 million in damages, according to Reuters, which had access to the lawsuit.

Elliot Lam: FTX Was a “Fraud” Promoted by The Warriors

According to Elliot, “thousands, if not millions, of consumers internationally” lost their savings because of the large-scale “fraud” perpetrated by FTX, which continues to wreak havoc on the crypto ecosystem.

Elliot further stated that the NBA team deliberately promoted the cryptocurrency platform as a “viable and safe way to invest in crypto,” after signing a $10 million deal with FTX in late December last year.

At the time, Brett Harrison, president of FTX USA, said the partnership with the Warriors provided a secure venue for fans overseas to access the franchise’s exclusive collectibles, enhancing FTX’s ability “to create a positive change, not only domestically but internationally, with one of the most prestigious professional sport franchises in the world.”

Other Celebrities Face a Similar Lawsuit In Miami

As reported by CryptoPotato, the Golden State Warriors paused all promotions related to FTX after news of the platform’s bankruptcy, as many users who believed in the team’s prestige lost millions of dollars in the exchange.

Due to the large number of fans that follow the current NBA champion, the lawsuits have not stopped coming. In addition to Lam’s, the team is facing a class action lawsuit in Miami from FTX US customers, who are suing the team and several celebrities such as quarterback Tom Brady and tennis player Naomi Osaka, among others.

Warriors star player Stephen Curry is another celebrity under public scrutiny. He is being sued in Miami for promoting FTX.

For his part, Kevin O’Leary, better known as “Mr. Wonderful” on the TV show “Shark Tank,” told Business Insider that “what happened is horrible” and that “those responsible should be held accountable.” O’Leary ended his message with a plea to regulators to do their job.

The new CEO of FTX, John J. Ray III, recently said that the exchange suffered a “complete failure of corporate controls” with some mindblowing revelations like the lack of files to archive conversations and meetings, the approval of budgets and expenses with emojis, the lack of proper H.R control, and the lack of daily reconciliation of positions on the blockchain.

The post NBA Team Golden State Warriors Faces Lawsuit For Promoting FTX as a Safe Platform appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text