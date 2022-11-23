Exchange
Binance US Steps Into National Politics With New Campaign PAC

Jesse Hamilton - CoinDesk
2022-11-23 02:08

As campaign mega-donor Sam Bankman-Fried and his FTX compatriots vanish from U.S. policy circles, their absence left a void in the crypto industry’s political involvement. Part of that may be filled by the U.S. arm of rival Binance.

Binance.US has chosen this moment to step into the arena with its own political action committee (PAC), the Binance.US Innovation PAC. Though the company hasn’t yet detailed its intentions, the committee was formed with a filing to the Federal Elections Commission dated Monday.

The official treasurer for its foray into U.S. politics is Krishna Juvvadi, the head of legal at Binance’s U.S. operation and former top regulatory lawyer for Uber. He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the new political venture, nor did company spokespeople. Binance Chief Risk Officer Sidney Majalya’s name was also listed on one of the filings as the designated agent.

One of Binance’s surviving rivals, Coinbase, had established a PAC earlier this year – also called Coinbase Innovation PAC – though it’s only given $38,000 so far, according to federal campaign records. The real spotlight for crypto political donations had belonged to two FTX executives – former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and Ryan Salame, who has shared the helm of FTX Digital Markets, for their firehose that sprayed tens of millions of dollars into congressional campaigns across the country.

The Binance.US PAC arrives as the dust settles on this month’s congressional elections, so it has a full two years to gear up for the next federal races, including for the White House. Its CEO, Brian Shroder, has individually given relatively small donations to Democratic candidates in the past, including Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) when he was running the first time, and to the Lincoln Project formed by Republicans to oppose former President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, a more general industry PAC, GMI, chalked up a number of political successes in the recent elections.

View full text