Ankr Teamed Up With Sui Blockchain as an RPC Provider

Jyothsna - TheNewsCrypto
2022-11-22 12:24
  • Ankr’s Sui Testnet RPC connects wallets, command-line interfaces, and dApps to the Sui blockchain.
  • Sui is a Layer-1 chain that uses the proof-of-stake mechanism.
Ankr, one of the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure providers, has become one of the Sui blockchain’s first RPC (Remote Procedure Call) providers. It is the permissionless Layer-1 blockchain designed to let creators and developers generate Web3 experiences for the next billion consumers.
Josh Neuroth, Ankr’s Head of Product, said that
“Sui’s innovative technology and Move-based development, along with Ankr’s simple blockchain connectivity, will offer a building environment that is simple and intuitive enough to accept a growing amount of new developers and projects. We are very excited to work with Sui to help Web3 developers build faster on what is seeming like a great new ecosystem.”

Pros of Collaboration

Sui is a Layer-1 chain that utilizes the proof-of-stake mechanism and the Move programming language. It is intended to provide high throughput and low latency, executing over 120,000 transactions per second. Sui has attracted a wide range of DEXs, DeFi protocols, launchpads, NFT projects, social networks, wallets, and much more.
Sui Testnet RPC by Ankr connects wallets, command-line interfaces, and dApps to the Sui blockchain. It functions as a messenger or blockchain router, relaying on-chain information between Sui nodes, dApps, and, ultimately, end users, to perform critical operations such as transactions, the wallet balance population, and ownership information retrieval.
Ankr will add support for the Sui mainnet with additional docs, features, and tools to help Web3 developers expedite building once it is online. The Ankr Network provides tried-and-true, high-performance RPC node infrastructure to handle any request demand, significantly extending Sui’s public RPC resources.
Ankr is providing a geo-distributed and decentralized Sui RPC composed of several independent blockchain nodes running globally for low latency and reliable connections. To strengthen the global Sui network.
Following this collaboration, Ankr is now the preferred RPC provider for 39+ blockchains and testnets. It includs Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Polygon, and Avalanche. An RPC allows different apps to interface with the blockchain.
