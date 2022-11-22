Pancakeswap Burns 6,928,951 CAKE Tokens This Week

The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Monday that it has burned 6,928,951 CAKE tokens (worth $26 million) this week. The decentralized exchange generated $1 million (277k CAKE tokens) in trading fees for its Swap and Perpetual market. The Predictions and Lottery markets generated 62k CAKE ($230k) and 30k CAKE ($110k), respectively. The NFT marketplace generated 1k CAKE ($3k).

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens.