FTX Assets Still Being Foreclosed By The Bahamas Government

Reports of a hundred million dollar hack on FTX are far from predictions that SBF and employees are behind to withdraw the cash. However, the Bahamas government has voiced itself as the leader to confiscate the assets.

As updated in previous articles Coincu News reported on an attack that resulted in the loss of $663 million due to a series of suspicious transactions identified by the crypto community in wallets connected to FTX and FTX US.

While the remaining funds are believed to have been moved to safe storage, $477 million is suspected to have been stolen. Immediately the community questioned SBF as the mastermind behind to extract this money before it went bankrupt.

However, the Bahamas Securities Commission announced on November 18 that it had directed the transfer of all digital assets of FTX Digital Markets, Bahamas unit filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday.

The regulator said those assets are being moved to digital wallets controlled by the Bahamas regulator for “safekeeping”.

“Urgent regulatory action was necessary to protect the interests of clients and necessary”. The agency said

Today, according to OKLink multi-chain browser data, addresses marked “FTX Accounts Drainer” (starts with 0x59a) started this morning, in units of 1500 ETH.

A total of 180,000 ETH was transferred out, worth more than $198 million. As of now, the address also holds about 5,735 ETH, or about $6.3 million.